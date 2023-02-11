Alex Riley Discusses His In-Ring Television Return With The NWA

Former WWE Superstar Alex Riley was recently interviewed by PWMania.com, during which he talked about his time teaming with The Miz and the opportunity to compete at WrestleMania. He also discussed his current involvement with NWA. Alex Riley said:

“It was a huge opportunity to be put with a guy who was that talented. We played off each other very well, and I even got a spot on WrestleMania because of it. When I was put on NXT, I thought I was doing pretty well. We just got paired up naturally and it was great. He’s a really good guy, has a good heart, and was always good to me.”

Alex Riley on his in-ring television return with NWA:

“It was something I always wanted to do. I was always trying to come back at some point. COVID really screwed a lot up, that was a space in time where I really had to focus on my family. Tyrus and I have always been pretty good friends. He did a podcast and asked me to be on it, and we started reconnecting again that way. Trevor Murdoch was there, Aron Stevens, EC3, and I kind of found a little bit of a family again. It was the logical next step for me to re-integrate into the business, and just re-integrate into the world again. With EC3, he’s a really intelligent guy. By looking at his work, what he talks about and speaks about, it’s a deep message. Control Your Narrative.”

Alex Riley added on his future:

“I don’t know. This is my first televised match in six and a half years. I’m going to go out there and just do the best I can with these guys. They have been performing for a long time and they haven’t stopped. I had to step away because I had some family issues going on, along with some other issues going on. I just really needed to take a break. Now, I’m back. I’m getting myself back into the world, and back into life, and this is the next step for me. I just hope to be the best I can be and generate a lot of money, and attention, for whoever I’m working with.”