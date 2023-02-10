John Cena Shows Off His Muscular Legs In Thigh-High Stockings and Mini Skirt

Ever wondered what John Cena looks like in thigh-high stockings and a short plaid mini skirt?
Embracing his feminine side in his latest R-rated comedy role the 45-year-old actor showed off his incredibly muscular legs on Thursday, filming on the Melbourne, Australia set of his new project, titled Ricky Stanicky.
Amazon Prime Video has the worldwide rights to the project which will also star William H. Macy, Anja Savcic, Jermaine Fowler, Andrew Santino, and Lex Scott Davis.
John Cena shows off his muscular legs in thigh high stockings on set pic.twitter.com/TCowXPm1lK— DTN NEWS (@DTNNEWUpdates) February 10, 2023
