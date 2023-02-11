WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Elias Says He's Ready To Compete In A Championship Match At WrestleMania 39

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 11, 2023

WWE Superstar Elias recently was interviewed by WWE Die Woche on a variety of topics including wanting a big-time match at WrestleMania 39 against WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker or veteran former World Champion John Cena. Elias said:

“Listen, I could throw it out there a million different ways. It would all depend on the story we get to tell. Guys like the Undertaker, John Cena there’s two of the guys. I mean, you mentioned I’ve had my WrestleMania interactions with them. I’d love for it to play out in some sort of big-time matchup on the biggest stage of them all, WrestleMania.”

Elias also talked about how he would love to face WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER for his title:

“The here and now I’m trying to think of who is even in the running. GUNTHER, with the Intercontinental Championship. To have a big championship match at WrestleMania would be awesome. Austin Theory and Seth Rollins, whoever comes out on top there. Any sort of championship match.”

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #wwe #wrestlemania #elias

