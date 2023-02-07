WWE Has Nixed Plans For New Title At WrestleMania 39

WWE has reportedly nixed plans to create a major new championship at WrestleMania 39.

During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed The Rock was to be involved in WrestleMania (which he now won't be), WWE would have likely created a whole new world championship that would almost have certainly have been won by Rhodes on the first night of WrestleMania:

“If it was Roman and The Rock, they were gonna create a championship on Saturday night that Cody probably would have ended up winning.

“It was Cody, Drew (McIntyre) or (Seth) Rollins that was gonna come out of that one. Because they wanna go back to two titles.”