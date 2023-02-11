WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Dusty Rhodes Thought WWE Star’s Original Ring Name Was "Bullsh*t"

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 11, 2023

During a discussion with Golden Ring Collectibles, Summer Rae recalled Dusty Rhodes candid reaction to what WWE management wanted to call her, calling their decision "bullsh*t":

“Mine came back and I said I wanted the name ‘Kyle,’ like a boy’s name. I didn’t say Summer and they just put ‘Kylie Summers’ as my name. And Dusty Rhodes said, ‘What the hell is a Kylie Summers?’ He’s like, ‘I f*cking hate it.’

“In front of everyone, he made me stand up in front of the class and was like, ‘Tell them what they named you, it’s bullsh*t.'

Source: wrestlinginc.com
Tags: #wwe #dusty rhodes #summer rae

