Dusty Rhodes Thought WWE Star’s Original Ring Name Was "Bullsh*t"

During a discussion with Golden Ring Collectibles, Summer Rae recalled Dusty Rhodes candid reaction to what WWE management wanted to call her, calling their decision "bullsh*t":

“Mine came back and I said I wanted the name ‘Kyle,’ like a boy’s name. I didn’t say Summer and they just put ‘Kylie Summers’ as my name. And Dusty Rhodes said, ‘What the hell is a Kylie Summers?’ He’s like, ‘I f*cking hate it.’

“In front of everyone, he made me stand up in front of the class and was like, ‘Tell them what they named you, it’s bullsh*t.'”