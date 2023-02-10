WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

Bianca Belair Reflect On Nerves Before Her First Ladder Match

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 10, 2023

Bianca Belair Reflect On Nerves Before Her First Ladder Match

Bianca Belair went up against Bayley in a women’s ladder match at the 2022 Extreme Rules event, and she recently discussed her emotions going into the match. The RAW Women's Champion told Fightful about her nerves and excitement for the match.

"Um, it was nerve-racking. I had never been in a ladder match before, I had never even set up a ladder in the ring. The ladders are a lot heavier than you think. But no, I was excited to make history. I’ve made so much history with Bayley. Bayley was one of the first feuds I had coming onto SmackDown, and she introduced me to this crowd. So being able to make history with Bayley was amazing, in Philadelphia as well. It was fun, but it was nerve-racking. I remember before the match started I freaked out because I couldn’t find my title. I was like, ‘Where’s my title?’ before the entrance and they were like, ‘You are in a ladder match.’ I’ve never done this before guys, okay?"

How Much Vince McMahon And Others Would Make In WWE Sale

Vince McMahon and the key executives on the WWE board would make a huge amount of money overnight if a WWE sale takes place this year. If W [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Feb 10, 2023 03:49PM

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #wwe #bianca belair

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/80594/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer