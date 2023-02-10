Bianca Belair Reflect On Nerves Before Her First Ladder Match

Bianca Belair went up against Bayley in a women’s ladder match at the 2022 Extreme Rules event, and she recently discussed her emotions going into the match. The RAW Women's Champion told Fightful about her nerves and excitement for the match.

"Um, it was nerve-racking. I had never been in a ladder match before, I had never even set up a ladder in the ring. The ladders are a lot heavier than you think. But no, I was excited to make history. I’ve made so much history with Bayley. Bayley was one of the first feuds I had coming onto SmackDown, and she introduced me to this crowd. So being able to make history with Bayley was amazing, in Philadelphia as well. It was fun, but it was nerve-racking. I remember before the match started I freaked out because I couldn’t find my title. I was like, ‘Where’s my title?’ before the entrance and they were like, ‘You are in a ladder match.’ I’ve never done this before guys, okay?"