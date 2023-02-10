Pat McAfee Addresses Being Sued By Brett Favre

TMZ.com reported recently that SmackDown commentators Pat McAfee, Shannon Sharpe, and Shad White are being sued by former football player Brett Favre. Favre is claiming the trio defamed him when talking about his alleged role in a welfare funds scandal in Mississippi.

McAfee publicly addressed the lawsuit on his podcast, saying:

“I’m getting sued by Brett Farve. Yup, we made it, boys. I’m getting sued alongside Shannon Sharpe and an auditor by Missipi by Brett f**king Favre. Brett Favre is suing me in a defamation lawsuit, saying I defamed his name to try to earn a profit. With this, I believe, comes discovery and depositions and all these other things. So I would like to let the New York lawyers who wrote me two letters before this thing got announced. So I looked at that and said, ‘That’s hilarious.’ Of course, we’re not doing that. Put that down, move on with my life.”

“I would like to let everyone know the quotes that were in that lawsuit were certainly accurate, but there’s one word that I believe that was said often on this program, which was allegedly. Our job is to report the news. At the time, it was allegedly going on down in Mississippi with Brett Farve, the man suing me for money. We had to cover that situation, and we certainly said allegedly and a lot of people were wondering how my lawyers were going to handle this, you know it, I ain’t got em, so let’s ride this f**ker. I’m excited. I’ll see you in court, pal.”