Possible SPOILER For The WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 10, 2023

A possible SPOILER for the upcoming WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.

In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer noted that US Champion Austin Theory taped a television show that will air after Elimination Chamber.

“Theory taped a television show that airs in March holding the U.S. title belt. That doesn’t mean 100 percent that he’s retaining it here, but it is something.”

Austin Theory is set to defend the US Title against five wrestlers at the event, Seth “Freakin” Rollins, Bronson Reed, Johnny Gargano, Montez Ford and Damian Priest.

Tags: #wwe #elimination chamber #austin theory

