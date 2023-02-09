WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

The Undertaker Reveals What He Told Bray Wyatt During WWE RAW XXX

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 09, 2023

The Undertaker Reveals What He Told Bray Wyatt During WWE RAW XXX

During an interview with Sportsnet, The Undertaker commented on what he said Bray Wyatt during WWE RAW’s 30th-anniversary special.

“I just let him know too that my phone’s always on and if he needs to talk to me about things or run things by me, that’s cool. I would be more than glad to share my experiences with him and hopefully shine some light on questions that he has moving forward. It was a cool moment and it did exactly what I thought it would do.”

Undertaker added:

“There’s obviously a huge amount of comparisons between his character and mine. I think you know he’s his own guy, he’s his own character. I don’t think it’s fair to him to compare what he does to what I did. In the big scheme of things, obviously, it’s in that same supernatural, I don’t know what, genre. It’s 2023 and he’s doing his own thing but I can appreciate [and] I can see what he’s trying to do.” 

Update On JBL's Current Run On WWE Television

John Bradshaw Layfield is done appearing on regular WWE television, according to PWInsider. PWInsider revealed the former WWE Champion is n [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Feb 09, 2023 02:41PM

Source: F4WOnline.com
Tags: #wwe #raw #raw xxx #bray wyatt

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/80583/  

Comments were disabled for this post

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer