The Undertaker Reveals What He Told Bray Wyatt During WWE RAW XXX

During an interview with Sportsnet, The Undertaker commented on what he said Bray Wyatt during WWE RAW’s 30th-anniversary special.

“I just let him know too that my phone’s always on and if he needs to talk to me about things or run things by me, that’s cool. I would be more than glad to share my experiences with him and hopefully shine some light on questions that he has moving forward. It was a cool moment and it did exactly what I thought it would do.”

Undertaker added:

“There’s obviously a huge amount of comparisons between his character and mine. I think you know he’s his own guy, he’s his own character. I don’t think it’s fair to him to compare what he does to what I did. In the big scheme of things, obviously, it’s in that same supernatural, I don’t know what, genre. It’s 2023 and he’s doing his own thing but I can appreciate [and] I can see what he’s trying to do.”