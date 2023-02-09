Update On JBL's Current Run On WWE Television

John Bradshaw Layfield is done appearing on regular WWE television, according to PWInsider.

PWInsider revealed the former WWE Champion is not scheduled to appear on WWE programming going forward. On Monday's WWE RAW, Baron Corbin lost another match, and following the match a video was posted of JBL saying that he did not want to be associated with Corbin any longer because he was making him look bad.

JBL was brought in to help give Corbin a boost but it seems like that hasn't worked out as expected.