WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

Seth Rollins Confirms The Beef Is Squashed Between Ric Flair and Becky Lynch

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 08, 2023

Seth Rollins Confirms The Beef Is Squashed Between Ric Flair and Becky Lynch

Seth Rollins was a guest on the most recent episode of The Pat McAfee Show. During the interview, he confirmed that Ric Flair have squashed their beef.

“The beef is squashed between him and Becky Lynch. I’ll put it out there right now. Beef squashed between Ric Flair and Becky Lynch. To be fair, my wife never had beef with Ric. Ric had beef with her and he was man enough to come up to apologize to myself and to her. I thought that was awesome because I love Ric and want to have a ton of respect for him and the fact that he was able to put his ego aside, bygones be bygones. We had a good moment at RAW XXX and he is the Nature Boy, one of the greatest of all time, on the Mount Rushmore of any wrestling list.”

Official Statement Issued Concerning Jerry Lawler Following "Massive Stroke"

As previously reported, WWE Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler was hospitalized following a "serious medical episode" and lat [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Feb 08, 2023 02:35PM

Source: wrestlingnews.co
Tags: #wwe #seth rollins #the pat mcafee show #ric flair #becky lynch

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/80573/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer