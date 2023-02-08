Official Statement Issued Concerning Jerry Lawler Following "Massive Stroke"

As previously reported, WWE Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler was hospitalized following a "serious medical episode" and later reported a stroke.
On Wednesday, his official Instagram posted an update, which featured the following statement along with photos which can be viewed on Lawler's insta story.
“Update on Jerry: Jerry had a massive Stroke on monday afternoon in ft. myers Florida. He is stable now in a Ft. Myers hospital and now able to walk and groom himself. His speech is limited, but he will regain a full recovery with rehabilitation. He thanks all of his friends, family & fans for the continued prayers and looks forward to seeing everyone and getting back to work in the near future. Jerry received a nice visit with long time friend, Jimmy Hart today.”
WNS wishes Jerry Lawler all the best in his recovery.
I spoke very briefly with @JerryLawler tonight.— Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) February 8, 2023
He’s obviously weak but I could understand his affected speech.
Jerry’s prognosis is positive but he needs all our thoughts and prayers. #LoveYaKing pic.twitter.com/5pkunLriHm
