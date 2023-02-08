WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Official Statement Issued Concerning Jerry Lawler Following "Massive Stroke"

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 08, 2023

As previously reported, WWE Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler was hospitalized following a "serious medical episode" and later reported a stroke.

On Wednesday, his official Instagram posted an update, which featured the following statement along with photos which can be viewed on Lawler's insta story.

“Update on Jerry: Jerry had a massive Stroke on monday afternoon in ft. myers Florida. He is stable now in a Ft. Myers hospital and now able to walk and groom himself. His speech is limited, but he will regain a full recovery with rehabilitation. He thanks all of his friends, family & fans for the continued prayers and looks forward to seeing everyone and getting back to work in the near future. Jerry received a nice visit with long time friend, Jimmy Hart today.”

WNS wishes Jerry Lawler all the best in his recovery.


