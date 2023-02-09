Former WWE Superstar Reveals Nixed Plans To Be Kane’s Brother

During an interview with Chris Van Vliet on his Insight podcast, former WWE Superstar Matt Morgan discussed how plans were plans for him to wear a mask in the then developmental territory OVW. He was then managed by Jim Cornette. The mask was part of an idea to introduce Morgan as the brother of Kane.

Cornette was unaware of this plan to have Morgan re-packaged as the masked Abel and was very upset at the fact he had to hide his top star’s face:

“So you were the first person I told that to, I’ve never shared that story before. So no, Johnny Ace and Stephanie [McMahon] wanted me to wear a mask to work on my body language, right?”

“And so I remember Jim Cornette just being like, what? What are you doing? He’s like our top babyface champion. Why have you got to wear this? This is stupid, like, totally put me over. And I’ll always be grateful to Jimmy for that. I love Jimmy. And anyway, so they put me in this stupid mask, and Jimmy found a way to make it work because he’s freaking brilliant.”