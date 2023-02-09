WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

Former WWE Superstar Reveals Nixed Plans To Be Kane’s Brother

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 09, 2023

Former WWE Superstar Reveals Nixed Plans To Be Kane’s Brother

During an interview with Chris Van Vliet on his Insight podcast, former WWE Superstar Matt Morgan discussed how plans were plans for him to wear a mask in the then developmental territory OVW. He was then managed by Jim Cornette. The mask was part of an idea to introduce Morgan as the brother of Kane.

Cornette was unaware of this plan to have Morgan re-packaged as the masked Abel and was very upset at the fact he had to hide his top star’s face:

“So you were the first person I told that to, I’ve never shared that story before. So no, Johnny Ace and Stephanie [McMahon] wanted me to wear a mask to work on my body language, right?”

“And so I remember Jim Cornette just being like, what? What are you doing? He’s like our top babyface champion. Why have you got to wear this? This is stupid, like, totally put me over. And I’ll always be grateful to Jimmy for that. I love Jimmy. And anyway, so they put me in this stupid mask, and Jimmy found a way to make it work because he’s freaking brilliant.”

Bronson Reed vs. Mustafa Confirmed For Next Week's WWE RAW

WWE has announced a new match for next week’s episode of RAW on USA Network, Bronson Reed will go up against Mustafa Ali in a singles [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Feb 08, 2023 04:05PM

 
Source: tjrwrestling.net
Tags: #wwe #kane #matt morgan #jim cornette #ovw

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/80580/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer