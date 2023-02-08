WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

Bronson Reed vs. Mustafa Confirmed For Next Week's WWE RAW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 08, 2023

Bronson Reed vs. Mustafa Confirmed For Next Week's WWE RAW

WWE has announced a new match for next week’s episode of RAW on USA Network,

Bronson Reed will go up against Mustafa Ali in a singles match. WWE posted a segment filmed for social media following this week’s RAW.

The preview, from WWE’s website, reads:

Enraged over comments made by Mustafa Ali regarding Dolph Ziggler’s match with Bronson Reed, Reed confronted Ali backstage. With Ali asking for opportunities every which way, Reed granted Ali a match with him next week.

Can Ali make good of this opportunity, or will Reed continue to pile up wins on his way to WWE Elimination Chamber? Find out next Monday at 8/7 C on USA!

Below is the updated card for next week's episode:

- Brock Lesnar-Bobby Lashley contract signing

- Miz TV with Seth Rollins

- Asuka, Liv Morgan & Nikki Cross vs. Raquel Rodriguez, Natalya & Carmella

- Bronson Reed vs. Mustafa Ali


Tags: #wwe #raw #bronson reed #mustafa ali

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/80574/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer