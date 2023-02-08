Bronson Reed vs. Mustafa Confirmed For Next Week's WWE RAW

WWE has announced a new match for next week’s episode of RAW on USA Network,

Bronson Reed will go up against Mustafa Ali in a singles match. WWE posted a segment filmed for social media following this week’s RAW.

The preview, from WWE’s website, reads:

Enraged over comments made by Mustafa Ali regarding Dolph Ziggler’s match with Bronson Reed, Reed confronted Ali backstage. With Ali asking for opportunities every which way, Reed granted Ali a match with him next week.

Can Ali make good of this opportunity, or will Reed continue to pile up wins on his way to WWE Elimination Chamber? Find out next Monday at 8/7 C on USA!

Below is the updated card for next week's episode:

- Brock Lesnar-Bobby Lashley contract signing

- Miz TV with Seth Rollins

- Asuka, Liv Morgan & Nikki Cross vs. Raquel Rodriguez, Natalya & Carmella

- Bronson Reed vs. Mustafa Ali