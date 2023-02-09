WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Mark Briscoe Segment and More Set For This Week’s AEW Rampage

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 09, 2023

AEW has announced Mark Briscoe and more for this week’s episode of Rampage on TNT. Below is the current card for the event which airs on Friday:

- Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Kip Sabian and The Butcher & The Blade

- Ruby Soho vs. Marina Shafir

- Jack Perry vs. TBA

- Mark Briscoe speaks

Check out SPOILERS for the episode below:

SPOILERS For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW taped matches for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage following Wednesday's Dynamite, and the results are online, courtesy of Wrest [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Feb 09, 2023 07:44AM


Tags: #aew #rampage #mark briscoe

