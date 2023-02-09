Mark Briscoe Segment and More Set For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW has announced Mark Briscoe and more for this week’s episode of Rampage on TNT. Below is the current card for the event which airs on Friday:
- Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Kip Sabian and The Butcher & The Blade
- Ruby Soho vs. Marina Shafir
- Jack Perry vs. TBA
- Mark Briscoe speaks
Check out SPOILERS for the episode below:
⚡ SPOILERS For This Week’s AEW Rampage
