SPOILERS For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW taped matches for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage following Wednesday's Dynamite, and the results are online, courtesy of Wrestling Headlines:

- Wheeler Yuta, Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli def. Kip Sabian and The Butcher & The Blade

- The Jericho Appreciation Society beat up a couple members of the Impractical Jokers cast and then told the crowd to shut up when they chanted for him.

- Ruby Soho def. Marina Shafir. Saraya and Toni Storm came out after and confronted Soho, which led to Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter brawling with them.

- Jungle Boy def. Ryan Nemeth

- AEW All-Atlantic Championship Match: Orange Cassidy def. over Lee Moriarty. Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal attacked after and Best Friends made the save but were beat down until The Acclaimed made the save.