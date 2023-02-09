WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

 

  

 

SPOILERS For This Week’s AEW Rampage

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 09, 2023

SPOILERS For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW taped matches for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage following Wednesday's Dynamite, and the results are online, courtesy of Wrestling Headlines:

- Wheeler Yuta, Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli def. Kip Sabian and The Butcher & The Blade

- The Jericho Appreciation Society beat up a couple members of the Impractical Jokers cast and then told the crowd to shut up when they chanted for him.

- Ruby Soho def. Marina Shafir. Saraya and Toni Storm came out after and confronted Soho, which led to Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter brawling with them.

- Jungle Boy def. Ryan Nemeth

-  AEW All-Atlantic Championship Match: Orange Cassidy def. over Lee Moriarty. Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal attacked after and Best Friends made the save but were beat down until The Acclaimed made the save.


Tags: #aew #rampage #spoilers #results

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/80578/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer