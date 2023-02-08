WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Friend Of Jerry Lawler "Very Optimstic" About His Recovery

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 08, 2023

Dave Brown, a close friend of Jerry Lawler’s told the Memphis Commercial Appeal that he was able to Facetime Lawler from the hospital and was left “very optimistic” about Lawler’s recovery following his recent stroke.

“Some of the initial reports were just horrible, so I feel much better than I did 18 hours ago when I felt like I got hit in the face with a shovel.

I was incredibly encouraged after I did a FaceTime. Jerry was alert. He talked to me. He could only say a couple words at a time, which is pretty normal. But (he) was able to move both legs and both arms.”

