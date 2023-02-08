Friend Of Jerry Lawler "Very Optimstic" About His Recovery

Dave Brown, a close friend of Jerry Lawler’s told the Memphis Commercial Appeal that he was able to Facetime Lawler from the hospital and was left “very optimistic” about Lawler’s recovery following his recent stroke.
“Some of the initial reports were just horrible, so I feel much better than I did 18 hours ago when I felt like I got hit in the face with a shovel.
I was incredibly encouraged after I did a FaceTime. Jerry was alert. He talked to me. He could only say a couple words at a time, which is pretty normal. But (he) was able to move both legs and both arms.”
⚡ Jerry Lawler Confirmed To Have Suffered A Stroke, Latest Update
As previously reported, WWE Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler was hospitalized after suffering a "serious medical episode" y [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Feb 07, 2023 04:26PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com