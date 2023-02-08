Friend Of Jerry Lawler "Very Optimstic" About His Recovery

Dave Brown, a close friend of Jerry Lawler’s told the Memphis Commercial Appeal that he was able to Facetime Lawler from the hospital and was left “very optimistic” about Lawler’s recovery following his recent stroke.

“Some of the initial reports were just horrible, so I feel much better than I did 18 hours ago when I felt like I got hit in the face with a shovel.

I was incredibly encouraged after I did a FaceTime. Jerry was alert. He talked to me. He could only say a couple words at a time, which is pretty normal. But (he) was able to move both legs and both arms.”