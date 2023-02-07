Jerry Lawler Confirmed To Have Suffered A Stroke, Latest Update

As previously reported, WWE Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler was hospitalized after suffering a "serious medical episode" yesterday which we now know to be a stroke.

Pro wrestling legend Dutch Mantell has provided a health update on Lawler, tweeting:

“It has been confirmed that Jerry LAWLER suffered a stroke last night in Ft. Myers, Florida. He was rushed to a local hospital where he underwent a medical procedure. His latest condition is actually good and he is expected to recover. Good news.

Just talked to Kevin…he said that he talked to the Dr. who said that Jerry is improving. He suffered some paralysis on his left side that he is now regaining use of. The Dr. said that Jerry should recover from this episode. Good luck Jerry.”

Mantell then added:

“LATEST UPDATE ON LAWLER: LAWLER experienced paralysis on his right side immediately following the stroke. Latest news has reported that he has regained partial use of his arm. His speech is still affected but that takes a bit more time. But he’s improving.”

WNS sends our best wishes to the WWE Hall of Famer.