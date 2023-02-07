Update On Jerry Lawler's Recent Hospitalization

As reported earlier today, PWInsider announced that 73-year-old Jerry "The King" Lawler suffered a medical episode yesterday. In an update, WMC-TV in Memphis is reporting that he suffered a stroke yesterday in Florida and underwent subsequent surgery.

The news of a stroke has yet to be confirmed by family or WWE, but a number of sources are now noting this as the reason for his hospitalization.

WNS sends our best wishes to the WWE Hall of Famer.