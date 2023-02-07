WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Update On Jerry Lawler's Recent Hospitalization

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 07, 2023

As reported earlier today, PWInsider announced that 73-year-old Jerry "The King" Lawler suffered a medical episode yesterday. In an update, WMC-TV in Memphis is reporting that he suffered a stroke yesterday in Florida and underwent subsequent surgery.

The news of a stroke has yet to be confirmed by family or WWE, but a number of sources are now noting this as the reason for his hospitalization. 

WNS sends our best wishes to the WWE Hall of Famer.

