WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler has been hospitalized.

PWInsider is reporting that 73-year-old Lawler suffered a medical episode yesterday. WMC-TV in Memphis is reporting that he suffered a stroke yesterday in Florida and underwent subsequent surgery.

Lawler suffered a heart attack live on RAW in 2012 and received medical attention backstage before being taken to hospital. He hasn't been allowed to wrestle on WWE television since but has remained very much active on the independent pro wrestling scene.

He recently appeared on WWE's Royal Rumble pre-show as a panelist on January 28 and participated in an autograph signing in Florida over the weekend.

We await comment from his family and WWE.

This is obviously very concerning news and WNS wishes Lawler all the very best in his recovery.