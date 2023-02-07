WWE Announces SummerSlam 2023 Will Be Hosted In Detroit

WWE has officially announced that this year’s SummerSlam will take place in Motor City, with Ford Field in Detroit as the venue for their biggest event of the summer.

The event will take place on Saturday, 5 August, the first event held at Ford Field since WrestleMania 23 in 2007, which was headlined by John Cena vs. Shawn Michaels.

Dave Beachnau, Executive Director of the Detroit Sports Commission commented on the announcement:

"Landing WWE SummerSlam at Ford Field is a signature win for Detroit and continues the momentum of the Detroit Sports Commission in attracting major sporting events to the region. Metro Detroit enjoys a special place in WWE history and has produced many iconic moments. Thank you to the entire WWE family for entrusting us with this incredible opportunity, and we look forward to delivering a first-class experience."