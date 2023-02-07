Major Update On Lita's WWE Return, Another Big Name Returning!?

As seen on Monday's WWE RAW, Hall of Famer Lita made her surprise return in the main event of the flagship broadcast.

WRKD Wrestling – a Twitter account that revealed Lita’s return before it happened on Monday is also now reporting another major name set to return for the 13th of February RAW. The profile notes that Trish Stratus will make her comeback to WWE which will set up a six-woman tag team match at the Elimination Chamber premium live event.

Expect Lita tonight. Trish next week. Becky/Trish/Lita against Damage CTRL at Elimination Chamber. — WRKD Wrestling (@WRKDWrestling) February 6, 2023