WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

Major Update On Lita's WWE Return, Another Big Name Returning!?

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 07, 2023

Major Update On Lita's WWE Return, Another Big Name Returning!?

As seen on Monday's WWE RAW, Hall of Famer Lita made her surprise return in the main event of the flagship broadcast. 

WRKD Wrestling – a Twitter account that revealed Lita’s return before it happened on Monday is also now reporting another major name set to return for the 13th of February RAW. The profile notes that Trish Stratus will make her comeback to WWE which will set up a six-woman tag team match at the Elimination Chamber premium live event.

Lita Returns To WWE Television During RAW

WWE Hall of Famer Lita returned to television last night. Lita made her return at the end of Monday's RAW which featured Bayley and Becky L [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Feb 07, 2023 07:19AM


Tags: #wwe #lita #trish stratus #raw #damage ctrl #elimination chamber

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/80558/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer