Lita Returns To WWE Television During RAW

WWE Hall of Famer Lita returned to television last night.

Lita made her return at the end of Monday's RAW which featured Bayley and Becky Lynch inside of a steel cage. Toward the end of the match, Lynch looked as if she was about to climb out of the cage for the win Dakota Kai and IYO SKY stopped her.

Lita's music then played and she came running down to the ring to take out Kai and SKY with her trademark Twist of Fate. Lita then slammed the door on Bayley and Lynch won with the Manhandle slam.