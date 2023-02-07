WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

Lita Returns To WWE Television During RAW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 07, 2023

Lita Returns To WWE Television During RAW

WWE Hall of Famer Lita returned to television last night.

Lita made her return at the end of Monday's RAW which featured Bayley and Becky Lynch inside of a steel cage. Toward the end of the match, Lynch looked as if she was about to climb out of the cage for the win Dakota Kai and IYO SKY stopped her.

Lita's music then played and she came running down to the ring to take out Kai and SKY with her trademark Twist of Fate. Lita then slammed the door on Bayley and Lynch won with the Manhandle slam. 

WWE RAW Results (2/6/2023) - Steel Cage Match!

Check out this week's WWE Monday Night RAW results, courtesy of our live coverage partner RAJAH.com. WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW RESULTS (2/6/2023 [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Feb 07, 2023 07:16AM


Tags: #wwe #raw #lita

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/80552/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer