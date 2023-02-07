WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

Updated Match Card For WWE Elimination Chamber 2023

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 07, 2023

Updated Match Card For WWE Elimination Chamber 2023

WWE has updated the match card for the upcoming Elimination Chamber premium live event following Monday’s episode of RAW. The event will take place later this month on February 18, 2023 in Montreal, Quebec and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network:

-  Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn

-  WWE United States Championship Elimination Chamber Match: Austin Theory vs. Seth Rollins vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Bronson Reed vs. Damian Priest vs. Montez Ford

-  Raw Women’s Championship #1 Contender’s Elimination Chamber Match: Raquel Rodriguez vs. Asuka vs. Liv Morgan vs. Nikki Cross vs. Natalya vs. Carmella

- Edge & Beth Phoenix vs. Finn Balor & Rhea Ripley

Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley is rumored. 

WWE RAW Results (2/6/2023) - Steel Cage Match!

Check out this week's WWE Monday Night RAW results, courtesy of our live coverage partner RAJAH.com. WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW RESULTS (2/6/2023 [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Feb 07, 2023 07:16AM


Tags: #wwe #elimination chamber

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/80557/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer