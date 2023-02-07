Updated Match Card For WWE Elimination Chamber 2023

WWE has updated the match card for the upcoming Elimination Chamber premium live event following Monday’s episode of RAW. The event will take place later this month on February 18, 2023 in Montreal, Quebec and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network:

- Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn

- WWE United States Championship Elimination Chamber Match: Austin Theory vs. Seth Rollins vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Bronson Reed vs. Damian Priest vs. Montez Ford

- Raw Women’s Championship #1 Contender’s Elimination Chamber Match: Raquel Rodriguez vs. Asuka vs. Liv Morgan vs. Nikki Cross vs. Natalya vs. Carmella

- Edge & Beth Phoenix vs. Finn Balor & Rhea Ripley

Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley is rumored.