WWE RAW Results (2/6/2023) - Steel Cage Match!

WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW RESULTS (2/6/2023)



This week's show kicks off with the usual "WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together." opening signature narrated by John Cena. After that, the regular Raw opening video and theme plays.

We shoot live inside the Amway Center in Orlando, FL. where Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick welcome us to the show, as fireworks explode and pyro erupts at the top of the entrance area.

Edge & Beth Phoenix Kick Off This Week's Show

The two immediately mention the Becky Lynch vs. Bayley bout scheduled for tonight, as the steel cage is shown hanging above the ring. From there, we hear the familiar sounds of Edge's theme song.



"The Rated-R Superstar" emerges to a rock-star pop and soaks in the love from the crowd. Beth Phoenix accompanies him as the two WWE Hall of Fame legends make their way to the ring as pyro erupts behind them.

We are shown an extensive video package that shows The Judgment Day's attack on Edge and Beth Phoenix many moons ago. When the video wraps up, Edge mentions how he needs to calm his heart rate down before speaking after seeing that video.

Edge mentions being the king of comebacks at this point and says he's here again for one reason -- The Judgment Day. He mentions The Judgment Day being his fault. He says the point of putting the group together was to take some talents he felt had potential.

He goes on to say he was right. Everyone in the group is better now than they were going into the group. He talks about the long journey that involved himself and The Judgment Day, as well as his wife Beth Phoenix.

Now he goes on to give The Judgment Day their "golf clap" for making him feel something he rarely does, which is helpless as he watched his wife get attacked by Rhea Ripley with brass knuckles and a steel chair. The fans chant "You still got it!" Edge quickly reacts, "I never lost it!"

Beth Phoenix jumps in after Edge mentions being capable of being a sick bastard. She says she wants to cut to the chase. Before she can, the theme for The Judgment Day hits and out comes Finn Balor, Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio.



The threesome come to the ring being snarky, mocking Edge for coming back to get beat up by The Judgment Day again. Dominik talks about his hardened criminal past since Edge has last been around. Priest then gets on the mic and says the next time they beat them down, they'll make what they did at Extreme Rules look like child's play.

Dom says he wishes "Mami" was here. He mentions her being overseas but is then cut off by Edge, who tells him to shut up. He then gives an insult or two to Priest and Balor, comparing the latter to Jamaraqai from the "Virtual Insanity" music video.

He takes Dom to task for screwing his pops over, and says he can't wait until Rey Mysterio 6-1-9's his teeth down his throat. Phoenix says the real reason Rhea isn't here tonight is because last week she Speared her soul out of her body.

She tells them to listen carefully. She says she didn't come here to talk. She came to kick Rhea Ripley's ass. She says since she's not here tonight, how about this -- "The Rated-R Superstar" Edge and "The Glamazon" Beth Phoenix against Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley at Elimination Chamber.

The Judgment Day accepts, but point out that the match will only happen if Edge and Beth even make it to Elimination Chamber. They drop their mics and approach the ring. As the brawl ensues, out comes The Street Profits to help even up the numbers game.

Edge hits Balor with a Spear. Dom is looking scared backing up, but he backs up right into Montez Ford. He is chased into the ring where Beth Phoenix hits him with the Glam-Slam. We head to a commercial break after this.



Men's Elimination Chamber Qualifier

Angelo Dawkins vs. Damian Priest

When we return from the break, we see Angelo Dawkins and Damian Priest in the ring already in the middle of their scheduled Men's Elimination Chamber Qualifying match. As we settle back in, footage is shown of Adam Pearce restoring order during the commercials.

Back live, we see the action on the floor near the commentary table. Back inside the ring, Priest starts to go to work to Dawkins, taking it to him with punishing offense in the corner of the ring. He connects with a Broken Arrow for a close near fall, but Dawkins kicks out.

We see Dawkins hit a big high spot out to the floor. Shortly after, we head to a mid-match commercial break as the match continues. When we return from the break, we see the action still in progress. Dawkins is on fire, even connecting with a picture-perfect swanton off the top-rope for a super close near fall.

Moments later, however, we see Damian Priest shift the offensive momentum back in his favor where he caps off a comeback that culminates with his finisher for the pin fall victory. With the win, Damian Priest moves on to qualify for the Men's Elimination Chamber.

Winner and QUALIFYING for Men's Elimination Chamber: Damian Priest



WWE U.S. Champion Austin Theory Has Arrived

The commentators show us footage of WWE United States Champion Austin Theory arriving in a nice car earlier today. As he exits the car and enters the Amway Center, we head to another commercial break.

Chelsea Green Blackmails Adam Pearce

We return from the break to see Maximum Male Models signing their Raw contracts when Chelsea Green approaches Adam Pearce. She mentions not being in the Women's Elimination Chamber match.

She mentions how she can beat everyone who is in the match. Pearce reminds her she didn't last five seconds in the Women's Royal Rumble. She mentions her family is in attendance. She says she's gonna have a match or she can make one call and cost Adam Pearce his job. She walks off.

Baron Corbin vs. Dexter Lumis



After a lengthy video highlight package looking at the Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn segment from this past week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown, we shoot back inside the Amway Center in Orlando, FL. where Baron Corbin's theme hits.

Out comes Baron Corbin accompanied by JBL for his scheduled one-on-one showdown against Dexter Lumis. As Corbin settles inside the squared circle, we head to a pre-match commercial break.

When we return from the break, we see Dexter Lumis finishing up his ring entrance. The bell sounds and we're off-and-running with this one. Corbin jumps into an early offensive lead as Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick reflect on Lumis' recent usage of a hatchet.

Lumis ducks a big swing by Corbin, gets behind him and dumps him with a nice back suplex. He sweeps Corbin's legs in an unorthodox way and continues to dominate in a late match offensive surge, which actually culminates with a pin fall victory that seemed to come out of nowhere. JBL looks pissed at ringside. Johnny Gargano celebrates with Lumis in the ring.

Winner: Dexter Lumis

Becky Lynch Talks About Steel Cage Match Ten Years In The Making



We see video highlights of last week's show where the Becky Lynch vs. Bayley Steel Cage match for tonight's show was set up with "The Man" attacking the other members of Damage CTRL -- Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai.

Once it wraps up, we shoot backstage where Byron Saxton is standing by with Becky Lynch. He asks her about her scheduled Steel Cage showdown against Bayley tonight in Orlando, FL.

Lynch says Orlando is where it all began for her ten years ago. She says it's where she brought her bags with her and it's when she first met Bayley in the weight room in the Performance Center.

"Big Time Becks" continues, talking about how Lynch separated her shoulder, beat her with weapons over the past weeks and brought her family into it. She says she's thinking tonight might be the night.

With those words, her backstage interview is wrapped up. We return inside Amway Center in Orlando, FL. where the camera shows the Steel Cage hanging above the ring.

Brock Lesnar Issues Challenge To "The All Mighty"



After this, we see footage of Bobby Lashley eliminating Brock Lesnar in this year's Men's Royal Rumble match. Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick promote "The Beast Incarnate" appearing on Raw live -- next. On that note, we head to another commercial break.

When we return from the break, Lesnar's theme hits and he makes his way down to the ring. He talks about how the Royal Rumble sucked for him because he was thrown over the top by Bobby Lashley. He says everything he's done since then, he's thought of Lashley.

Finally, he pulls a contract out of his five-dollar denim jacket that calls for a match against "The All Mighty" at the upcoming WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. He tells Lashley if he's got any balls, he'll come out now.

Lashley does. He tells Lesnar that he'll have his manager and lawyer and agent look at the contract. He then says that he'll get back to him. He puts his finger in Lesnar's face and touches his nose, asking if Lesnar is bothered that he's got one up on him. Lesnar ends up snapping and hitting him with an F-5. The crowd chants for one more. Lesnar obliges.

Candice LeRae Sees A Familiar Face

Backstage we see Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae talking. Gargano shows LeRae a picture that Dexter Lumis drew her. Candice sees Nikki walk by and goes to talk to her as the segment wraps up.



Women's Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match

Carmella vs. Piper Niven vs. Mia Yim vs. Candice LeRae

We head back inside the Amway Center where Carmella is shown doing a moonwalk as she prepares to head to the ring for her comeback match. As she does, we head to a pre-match commercial break.

When we return, we see Mia Yim and Candice LeRae have already made their way to the ring as well. Finally, Piper Niven settles inside the squared circle and with all four women in the ring, the bell sounds to get this Women's Elimination Chamber Qualifying match underway.

Niven dominates the action early on until two and three of the others team up to take her out of the equation temporarily. We see a poison-rana from LeRae to Yim that slams Yim down on her head -- hard.

Niven fires up for an offensive comeback, launching bodies out to the floor as we head to a mid-match commercial break as this Women's Chamber Qualifier continues.

When we return from the break, we see Yim and 'Mella alone in the ring, Yim nearly locks this one up, but Niven breaks up the pin attempt. Niven goes to work on Yim until LeRae hits a missile drop-kick off the top-rope to enter the fray. She follows up with a moonsault on Niven for a pin attempt but Yim breaks it up.



Carmella nearly ends this one with a roll-up out of nowhere, however that pin attempt got broken up as well. Carmella hits her super kick and then moves away so Niven can hit a canonball in the corner. She then blasts Niven with a super kick, drags LeRae out and covers her for the pin fall victory.

With the win, Carmella advances to the Women's Elimination Chamber match. Corey Graves is happier than a pig in you-know-what at ringside.

Winner and ADVANCING to the Women's Elimination Chamber: Carmella

JBL Doesn't Want Anything To Do With Baron Corbin

We shoot backstage and we see Baron Corbin ask JBL where they want to go to eat or get a drink. JBL tells Baron that he doesn't want to go anywhere with him. He says he is a WWE Hall of Fame legend and a former WWE Champion.

He says Corbin doesn't belong around him, ruining his legacy. Corbin assures him he can do better. JBL tells him you can't polish a turd and walks off as Corbin looks distraught.



Alpha Academy vs. Shelton Benjamin & Cedric Alexander

We return inside Amway Center in Orlando, FL. where we hear "SHUUUSH! Shush please!" and out comes Alpha Academy duo Chad Gable and Otis for our next scheduled match of the evening, which will be contested in the men's tag-team division.

As the duo settle inside the ring, we head to a pre-match commercial break. When we return from the break, we see Piper Niven confront Candice LeRae and Mia Yim. She says if either of them get in between her and the Raw Women's Championship again -- there'll be hell to pay.

Now we return inside Amway Center in Orlando, FL. where Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander are being led to the ring by MVP. We see some back-and-forth action early on, but then Otis tags in and Alpha Academy starts to dominate the offense.

All hell breaks loose in this one from there, as Benjamin and Alexander start hitting double-team spots. Benjamin hits a Samoan Drop on the much larger Otis for a nice pop. Alexander hits a big spot on Gable soon after for the pin fall victory.

Winners: Shelton Benjamin & Cedric Alexander



Cathy Kelley Talks Backstage With The Miz

We see highlights of Rick Boogs' recent return and then we shoot backstage live at the Amway Center where Cathy Kelley is standing by with The Miz. She asks him for his comments on the return of Boogs.

Miz says he's not impressed that Boogs can bench-press a billion pounds and play guitar. Boogs then walks up and interrupts him. He says he's happy to be back to entertain the Boogs Crew. The Miz says Boogs got lucky and had he been in his attire and dressed to compete, things would have gone differently.

As Miz continues to talk big, we see Adam Pearce approach behind him. He tells Miz that all he had to do was ask for a rematch if he wanted one. He tells him it's on for next week.

Chelsea Green Blackmails Adam Pearce Again

Chelsea Green stops Adam Pearce before he leaves and threatens his job once again. She says she's going to the ring and if he doesn't have an opponent for her by then, she's making the call. "Okay thanks, bye!" she says super sarcastically as we fade into another commercial break.



Chelsea Green vs. Asuka

When we return from the break, we hear the familiar sounds of Chelsea Green's theme song. The women's wrestling star makes her way out and heads down to the ring as she claimed she was going to be doing before the break.

Green settles in the ring and her music dies down. The theme for her opponent hits and out comes "The Empress of Tomorrow" Asuka as Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick enjoy a good laugh.

The bell sounds and we're off-and-running. Green immediately launches herself onto Asuka and tries bringing the fight to her. The commentators point out Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez watching at ringside.

Within all of two minutes, we see "The Empress of Tomorrow" ground and lock-up Green with an arm-bar for the submission victory. The other members of the Women's Elimination Chamber along with Morgan and Rodriguez are also at ringside and when Asuka gets the victory, Bianca Belair's theme hits and out she comes.

Belair says she wants all of the women in the Chamber match to look at each other and tell her what they see. She says what she sees is six top tier women contenders in WWE. She asks who has what it takes to win the Chamber and go against "The EST of WWE."



She says she was in their position this time last year. She knows what it's like to win a Chamber match and become champion. She wishes the winner of the match good luck and says she'll be ready to see whomever emerges victorious in the ring at WrestleMania.

Winner: Asuka

Cody Rhodes & Paul Heyman Shoot From The Hip

Once the match wraps up, we head to another commercial break. When we return from the break, we hear the familiar sounds of the entrance theme for "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes.

Cody comes out and talks about Roman Reigns and their match at WrestleMania. He says that isn't guaranteed anymore now that Reigns is defending his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Sami Zayn at the Elimination Chamber.

Rhodes says "may the best man win."



Cody is then interrupted by Paul Heyman. The two talk back-and-forth and then "The American Nightmare" talks about a story involving his father, Dusty Rhodes, and Heyman. He says there was a time when they were so broke that Dusty would do local car commercials not for the money -- just for the car.

He says Heyman kept his word and brought Dusty in to ECW and says the money was nice, but Dusty's time in ECW also brought back his confidence. He says he can't thank him enough for that. He then talks about his own dealings with Heyman and thanks him personally.

Heyman gets a bit emotional. He wipes his eyes and waits as the fans chant "Thank you, Paul!" Heyman tells Cody he's good. He says he caught him off guard with that one. He says he came out to talk business and Cody got him personally.

Paul Heyman remains choked up and says if we're gonna peel it back and shoot from the hip, let's go the whole way. He says this isn't about him. He says this isn't about Cody's dad. He says this is about you.

He says it's about everything Cody fought for from the bottom all the way to the top, out the door, back in the door, to winning the Royal Rumble to main eventing WrestleMania. He says winning at WrestleMania is a whole different story.

Heyman warns Cody that he's not just trying to main event WrestleMania, he's trying to take the title away from the greatest box office attraction of all-time -- Roman Reigns. Heyman goes on to talk about Cody's father training and preparing stars like Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Kevin Owens and many other top stars of today, including Roman Reigns himself.



He says one man that Dusty did not train and prep was Cody himself. He says maybe his father had so much love for him that he wanted him to do it himself. He didn't want him to go through life as Dusty's son, but as Cody "WrestleMania Main Event - The Man Who Stopped The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns" Rhodes.

He says he can't convey in words how much he loved Cody's father. He says he can tell Cody straight to his face, "Man did he love you." They both get choked up and Heyman continues. "In my last conversation with your dad, he told me you, Cody, were his favorite son ... but Roman Reigns was the son he always wanted." He drops the mic after that and the crowd gasps.

Cody walks up to get in Heyman's face. He stops and tugs on his tie. He sticks his hand out to shake Heyman's hand. He grabs it and shakes it hard. Cody says he's just trying to win a world title and everyone is trying to make it personal.

He says that's what Heyman just did. He says his boy, Roman Reigns, is gonna be the one to pay for it when he takes those titles -- personally. His music plays to end the segment.

Men's Elimination Chamber Qualifier

Montez Ford vs. Elias

Now we hear the theme for Montez Ford and out comes one-half of The Street Profits for our final Men's Elimination Chamber Qualifying match of the evening. He settles in the ring and we head to a pre-match commercial break.



When we return from the break, we see Elias in the middle of wrapping up his entrance. The reigning WWE United States Champion Austin Theory settles in to join Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick on special guest commentary for this one.

The bell sounds and we're off-and-running with this qualifier to find out who earns the final open spot in the Men's Chamber match at the WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view scheduled for February 18 at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

We see Elias and Ford duking it out with some good back-and-forth action as Theory is asked who he would rather see advance. He picks Elias because he's never been in the ring with him before.

As the action continues, Elias brings things out to the floor at ringside, where he continues to put a beat down on Ford. While he continues working over one-half of The Street Profits tag-team duo, we head to a mid-match commercial break.

We return from the break and see Elias dominating the offense. A sit-out power bomb into a pin attempt nearly finishes this one off, however Ford kicks out to keep it alive. Moments later, he hits a beautiful cross-body splash and a moonsault for the pin fall victory.

Winner and ADVANCING to the Men's Elimination Chamber: Montez Ford



Seth Rollins Stomps The U.S. Champ

Once the match wraps up, we see Montez Ford celebrating advancing to the Men's Elimination Chamber match with his victory over Elias. They ask Austin Theory what he thinks about this but before he can say anything, he is ambushed by Seth "Freakin'" Rollins.

Rollins appears out of nowhere, knocks Theory down and then backs up, runs forward and hits a big Stomp on the WWE United States Champion. He plays to the crowd and walks off to end the post-match segment.

Steel Cage Match

Becky Lynch vs. Bayley

We see Bayley backstage preparing with fellow Damage CTRL members, the WWE Women's Tag-Team Champions Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai. The commentators plug the Steel Cage main event coming up next. On that note, we head to a pre-match commercial break.

As we settle back in from the break, we hear the familiar sounds of Bayley's theme song and out she comes accompanied by the rest of Damage CTRL. The trio make their way down to the ring and Bayley settles inside the cage-covered ring by herself.



Now her music dies down and the theme for Becky Lynch plays. The crowd goes wild as "The Man" emerges and heads to the ring to do battle in the main event of the evening here on WWE Monday Night Raw at Amway Center in Orlando, FL.

After the ring introductions wrap up, we hear the bell sound and we're officially off-and-running with this one. We see Lynch dominating the action early on. Bayley takes over after a minute or two of fighting from underneath. She settles into a comfortable offensive lead as we head into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

When we return from the break, we see Lynch still on the wrong-end of a one-sided beat down from Bayley. She starts to fight back and eventually fully take over control of things. She bashes Bayley's head off the steel cage in the corner. She dumps her over the ropes, smashing her body into the cage in the process again.

Lynch hits a big leg-drop but then Bayley ends up getting a hold of Lynch's leg. She cranks back on a leg submission. Lynch crawls to the cage door, which is open. As the action continues, we see Damage CTRL members Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai start to get involved, as they climb and get involved in action at the top of the cage.

The action continues and we see a crutch thrown into the ring over the cage to Bayley. Before anything else happens, however, the familiar sounds of the theme song of WWE Hall of Fame legend Lita hits and out comes Amy Dumas.

She takes out Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky at ringside and provides an assist for Lynch, closing the cage door on Bayley. Lynch makes the cover and gets the win. Lita joins Lynch in the cage for an epic post-match celebration afterwards. That's how this week's Raw goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!



Winner: Becky Lynch