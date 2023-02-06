WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
More Big Names Backstage At Tonight's WWE RAW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 06, 2023

In addition to Lita, more legends and big names are backstage at tonight’s RAW. 

Edge, Beth Phoenix, Brock Lesnar, and Lita are at the show, according to PWInsider.

Phoenix and Edge will be appearing on RAW for the next two weeks leading into the Elimination Chamber event, where it’s expected that they will wrestle Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor.

Tonight's WWE RAW card:

-  Steel cage match: Becky Lynch vs. Bayley

-  Elimination Chamber qualifying match: Carmella vs. Candice LeRae vs. Piper Niven vs. “Michin” Mia Yim

-  Elimination Chamber qualifying match: Damian Priest vs. Angelo Dawkins

-  Elimination Chamber qualifying match: Montez Ford vs. Elias

WWE Group Has Switched Brands

On last Monday's WWE RAW, the Maximum Male Models were seen in a backstage segment with Alpha Academy trying to recruit Otis. A report from [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Feb 06, 2023 02:12PM


Tags: #wwe #raw

