More Big Names Backstage At Tonight's WWE RAW

In addition to Lita, more legends and big names are backstage at tonight’s RAW.

Edge, Beth Phoenix, Brock Lesnar, and Lita are at the show, according to PWInsider.

Phoenix and Edge will be appearing on RAW for the next two weeks leading into the Elimination Chamber event, where it’s expected that they will wrestle Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor.

Tonight's WWE RAW card:

- Steel cage match: Becky Lynch vs. Bayley

- Elimination Chamber qualifying match: Carmella vs. Candice LeRae vs. Piper Niven vs. “Michin” Mia Yim

- Elimination Chamber qualifying match: Damian Priest vs. Angelo Dawkins

- Elimination Chamber qualifying match: Montez Ford vs. Elias