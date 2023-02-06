WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Group Has Switched Brands

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 06, 2023

On last Monday's WWE RAW, the Maximum Male Models were seen in a backstage segment with Alpha Academy trying to recruit Otis.

A report from Fightful.com reveals that the trio (Mace, Mansoor, and Maxxine Dupri) have switched from the SmackDown brand to the RAW brand. The team’s final Smackdown appearance was on January 20 episode, and they are expected on RAW tonight.

