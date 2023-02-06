WWE Group Has Switched Brands

On last Monday's WWE RAW, the Maximum Male Models were seen in a backstage segment with Alpha Academy trying to recruit Otis.
A report from Fightful.com reveals that the trio (Mace, Mansoor, and Maxxine Dupri) have switched from the SmackDown brand to the RAW brand. The team’s final Smackdown appearance was on January 20 episode, and they are expected on RAW tonight.
for my birthday, let’s stop complaining about my job for me. i’m quite content being silly with my best friend 😘 https://t.co/78egQG2hln— ma.çé (@MACEtheWRESTLER) February 5, 2023
