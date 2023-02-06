WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Kevin Nash Believes Bobby Lashley Is "Missing Something"

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 06, 2023

During his Kliq This podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash discussed Bobby Lashley:

“I love Bobby, he’s a sweetheart. He just always seems to be missing something. I don’t know what it is. Maybe [in response to co-host Oliver asking if he meant Lashley’s promo skills]. I think he across to me like he is a nice guy. He’s not a killer. Bobby Lashley’s just not a killer. He’s a nice fucking guy. Brock Lesnar, he’s a nice guy, [but] he just has that something in him. Yeah [when Oliver says ‘Danger’]. Bobby Lashley, if you said, ‘Please, I’ve had enough,’ I think Bobby would stop. I think Brock would stomp you two more times.” 

