Ric Flair Discusses The Worst Match He’s Ever Had

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 05, 2023

Ric Flair Discusses The Worst Match He’s Ever Had

During Q&A edition of his To Be The Man podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair was asked about the worst match he had ever had in his career. He admitted to having "some stinkers" and recalled there was one during the territory days.

Flair didn't want to name names but described someone in the Kansas City area who hadn’t wrestled a full hour before, something that Flair was seasoned at.

"Oh gosh, I had a lot of bad ones. I had a lot of stinkers. I think it was one it was, it would have been somewhere in the Kansas City territory wrestling against someone that hadn’t wrestled an hour, and that list is too long to point out anybody."

He added:

“I mean, I can’t even say they were passable. I’ll tell you the truth, I’ve had some stinkers, trust me. And I don’t want to point anybody out but I am just trying to think. I can’t name one person, but trust me, I’ve had some stinkers.”

Source: itrwrestling.com
