WWE WrestleMania 39 Plans For Ronda Rousey Revealed

In a recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer has revealed the creative plans for Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 39, noting one of the matches "locked in" for the event will see her team with Shayna Baszler to go up against IYO SKY and Dakota Kai for the Women’s Tag Team Championships.

During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer further commented on the match, saying Rousey has "always wanted" to be a tag team champion alongside Baszler, so creative is working to make that happen.

"Ronda then decided she wanted to be a tag team champion with Shayna Baszler because she’s always wanted to do that run, so she will do that run."