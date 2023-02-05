WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

WWE WrestleMania 39 Plans For Ronda Rousey Revealed

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 05, 2023

WWE WrestleMania 39 Plans For Ronda Rousey Revealed

In a recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer has revealed the creative plans for Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 39, noting one of the matches "locked in" for the event will see her team with Shayna Baszler to go up against IYO SKY and Dakota Kai for the Women’s Tag Team Championships.

During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer further commented on the match, saying Rousey has "always wanted" to be a tag team champion alongside Baszler, so creative is working to make that happen.

"Ronda then decided she wanted to be a tag team champion with Shayna Baszler because she’s always wanted to do that run, so she will do that run."

News On Confirmed and Rumored WWE WrestleMania 39 Matches

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has revealed a number of matches considered "locked in" for WrestleMania 39, although it should be no [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Feb 03, 2023 02:36PM

Source: Wrestling Observer Radio
Tags: #wwe #wrestlemania #ronda rousey

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/80540/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer