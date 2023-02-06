WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Hall Of Famer Is Backstage At RAW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 06, 2023

WWE Hall of Famer Lita is backstage at tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW.

PWInsider report Lita is backstage ahead of the big steel cage match between Becky Lynch and Bayley.

WWE had planned the match for RAW IS XXX a few weeks ago, but it ended up being cut due to time constraints and the company felt they needed to put on the match again due to a lot of fan backlash.

Lita being at the show tonight suggests she could get involved in the match.

Source: PWInsider
Tags: #wwe #lita #raw

