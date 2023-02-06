WWE Hall Of Famer Is Backstage At RAW

WWE Hall of Famer Lita is backstage at tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW.

PWInsider report Lita is backstage ahead of the big steel cage match between Becky Lynch and Bayley.

WWE had planned the match for RAW IS XXX a few weeks ago, but it ended up being cut due to time constraints and the company felt they needed to put on the match again due to a lot of fan backlash.

Lita being at the show tonight suggests she could get involved in the match.