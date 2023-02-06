WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Tony Khan Confirms Interest In Potential WWE Sale

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 06, 2023

During an interview on The Mark Hoke Show, AEW President Tony Khan indicated he has intentions to be involved with the WWE sale process should there be one. He said:

“I don’t know exactly what will happen there. I’ve been told, and I think they’ve said publicly, that there may be a sale process. If there is a sale process, certainly I’m interested in it and potentially being involved in it. We’ll have to see what that process is, and who exactly they’ll let get involved in it. Certainly, I’m interested in it very much.”

