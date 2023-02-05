New Match Announced For NWA Nuff Said Featuring Two Former WWE Superstars

EC3 will go up against former WWE Superstar Alex Riley at NWA Nuff Said this coming weekend. The NWA announced on Saturday that EC3 vs. Kevin Kiley (Riley) has been confirmed.
The updated card for the event:
- NWA World Heavyweight Championship Match: Tyrus vs. Matt Cardona
- No DQ NWA World Women’s Championship Match: Kamile vs. Angelina Love
- NWA Junior Heavyweight Championship Match: Kerry Morton vs. Alex Taylor
- NWA National Heavyweight Championship Match: Cyon vs. Homicide
- Chris Adonis vs. Trevor Murdoch
- EC3 vs. Kevin Kiley
