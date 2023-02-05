WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
New Match Announced For NWA Nuff Said Featuring Two Former WWE Superstars

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 05, 2023

EC3 will go up against former WWE Superstar Alex Riley at NWA Nuff Said this coming weekend. The NWA announced on Saturday that EC3 vs. Kevin Kiley (Riley) has been confirmed.

The updated card for the event:

- NWA World Heavyweight Championship Match: Tyrus vs. Matt Cardona

- No DQ NWA World Women’s Championship Match: Kamile vs. Angelina Love

- NWA Junior Heavyweight Championship Match: Kerry Morton vs. Alex Taylor

- NWA National Heavyweight Championship Match: Cyon vs. Homicide

- Chris Adonis vs. Trevor Murdoch

- EC3 vs. Kevin Kiley

