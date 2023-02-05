📸 PHOTO: Bray Wyatt Wears Uncle Howdy Mask During Entrance At WWE Live Event

During Saturday's WWE Live event, Bray Wyatt treated the fans to something different in Columbus for his entrance. He made his entrance wearing the Uncle Howdy mask at the house show.

Uncle Howdy last appeared at the Royal Rumble, Uncle Howdy jumped off a platform onto LA Knight, who lost to Wyatt in a Pitch Black match.

Check out Wyatt's entrance below:

Wyatt entered in the Howdy mask tonight. Is he Howdy? #WWEColumbus pic.twitter.com/vW8zY4GSKB — Captain Kayfabe (@CapKayfabe) February 5, 2023