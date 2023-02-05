WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
📸 PHOTO: Bray Wyatt Wears Uncle Howdy Mask During Entrance At WWE Live Event

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 05, 2023

During Saturday's WWE Live event, Bray Wyatt treated the fans to something different in Columbus for his entrance. He made his entrance wearing the Uncle Howdy mask at the house show.

Uncle Howdy last appeared at the Royal Rumble, Uncle Howdy jumped off a platform onto LA Knight, who lost to Wyatt in a Pitch Black match.

Check out Wyatt's entrance below:

