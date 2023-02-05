Injury Update On Dijak Following WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2023

During last night's WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2023, Dijak appeared to suffer a broken finger. Shawn Michaels in the post-show press conference commented on the injury and surprisingly it wasn’t broken. Michaels said:

“Yeah, everybody is good. I announced it at gorilla, it got to be a miracle. It’s not broken.

“We got him x-ray. They said it’s not broken. And so yeah, I guess what you do is you kind of numb it and put it back in place and that’s what’s happening now.

“But it is, again, a modern miracle because we all saw it, it was pretty gnarly looking. But apparently, he’s going to be okay, which is obviously fantastic news for us and him.”

>