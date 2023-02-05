WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Injury Update On Dijak Following WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2023

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 05, 2023

Injury Update On Dijak Following WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2023

During last night's WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2023, Dijak appeared to suffer a broken finger. Shawn Michaels in the post-show press conference commented on the injury and surprisingly it wasn’t broken. Michaels said:

“Yeah, everybody is good. I announced it at gorilla, it got to be a miracle. It’s not broken.

“We got him x-ray. They said it’s not broken. And so yeah, I guess what you do is you kind of numb it and put it back in place and that’s what’s happening now.

“But it is, again, a modern miracle because we all saw it, it was pretty gnarly looking. But apparently, he’s going to be okay, which is obviously fantastic news for us and him.”

Tags: #wwe #nxt #vengeance day #dijak

