📸 PHOTO: Matt Riddle Reveals Interesting New Look

Matt Riddle has been off WWE television since the December 5 episode of RAW after a vicious beatdown from Solo Sikoa who destroyed him during a post-match attack.

Solo took Riddle out with a steel chair and delivered a running hip attack while the chair was wrapped around Riddle’s neck. Riddle was then written off the television.

In writing Riddle off-screen, it was reported he had failed a second drug test and the company insisted he go to company-sponsored rehab, which he did.

During his time away from WWE, Matt Riddle earned a black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. He also is sporting a "grill" which he showed off on social media.