WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

📸 PHOTO: Matt Riddle Reveals Interesting New Look

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 05, 2023

📸 PHOTO: Matt Riddle Reveals Interesting New Look

Matt Riddle has been off WWE television since the December 5 episode of RAW after a vicious beatdown from Solo Sikoa who destroyed him during a post-match attack.

Solo took Riddle out with a steel chair and delivered a running hip attack while the chair was wrapped around Riddle’s neck. Riddle was then written off the television.

In writing Riddle off-screen, it was reported he had failed a second drug test and the company insisted he go to company-sponsored rehab, which he did.

During his time away from WWE, Matt Riddle earned a black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. He also is sporting a "grill" which he showed off on social media.

New Challenger For Bron Breakker Revealed At WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2023

To conclude Saturday's WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2023 we found out the next challenger for NXT Champion, Bron Breakker. After Breakker retained [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Feb 05, 2023 05:27AM


Tags: #wwe #matt riddle

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/80531/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer