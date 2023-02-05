WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
New Challenger For Bron Breakker Revealed At WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2023

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 05, 2023

New Challenger For Bron Breakker Revealed At WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2023

To conclude Saturday's WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2023 we found out the next challenger for NXT Champion, Bron Breakker.

After Breakker retained his title in a steel cage match against Grayson Waller, he scaled the cage to celebrate. However, his celebration was cut short as he was joined by Carmelo Hayes accompanied by Trick Williams who faced off with the champ to broadcast.

Vic Joseph described Hayes as "a roadblock on the way to Stand & Deliver" which will take place during WrestleMania weekend on Saturday, April 1, 2023,

WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2023 Results

WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2023 Results

— Guy Incognito Feb 04, 2023 11:43PM


