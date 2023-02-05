New Challenger For Bron Breakker Revealed At WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2023

To conclude Saturday's WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2023 we found out the next challenger for NXT Champion, Bron Breakker.

After Breakker retained his title in a steel cage match against Grayson Waller, he scaled the cage to celebrate. However, his celebration was cut short as he was joined by Carmelo Hayes accompanied by Trick Williams who faced off with the champ to broadcast.

Vic Joseph described Hayes as "a roadblock on the way to Stand & Deliver" which will take place during WrestleMania weekend on Saturday, April 1, 2023,