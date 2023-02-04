Dijak Injured During Tonight's WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2023

WWE NXT North American Champion Wes Lee retained his championship against Dijak at Saturday’s WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2023.
Dijak didn't only lose the opening match, but he broke his finger!
FCKIN HELL!! Looks like Dijak broke his finger!!😖😖 #VengeanceDay pic.twitter.com/kX6NQ3QeOb— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) February 5, 2023
