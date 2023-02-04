WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Dijak Injured During Tonight's WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2023

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 04, 2023

WWE NXT North American Champion Wes Lee retained his championship against Dijak at Saturday’s WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2023.

Dijak didn't only lose the opening match, but he broke his finger!

— Ben Jordan Kerin Feb 04, 2023 08:49PM


Tags: #wwe #nxt #vengeance day #dijak

