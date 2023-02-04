Wes Lee Retains North American Title At NXT Vengeance Day 2023

The opening match of WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2023 saw Wes Lee retain the NXT North American title against Dijak.
The match was a fast-paced one with much back-and-forth action. Lee got an early start before Dijak took over. Lee had a near fall at one stage hitting a brainbuster. The two did some near falls down the wire.
Dijak trapped Lee in a desk chair with a broom and tried a moonsault from the top to the outside, but Tony D’Angelo and Stacks pushed Lee out of the way. Lee got Dijak back in the ring to deliver a series of kicks and win.
Lee originally won the title at Halloween Havoc on October 22, 2022.
We're getting things started with the #WWENXT North American Championship Match!#VengeanceDay pic.twitter.com/fU8ta4nj86— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 5, 2023
The #WWENXT North American Champ @WesLee_WWE is starting to roll now!#VengeanceDay pic.twitter.com/fi00ExJpuz— WWE (@WWE) February 5, 2023
.@WesLee_WWE beats Dijak! He is still the #WWENXT North American Champion!!!#AndStill #VengeanceDay pic.twitter.com/eNfu7VBlyK— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 5, 2023
