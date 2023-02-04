WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Wes Lee Retains North American Title At NXT Vengeance Day 2023

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 04, 2023

The opening match of WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2023 saw Wes Lee retain the NXT North American title against Dijak.

The match was a fast-paced one with much back-and-forth action. Lee got an early start before Dijak took over. Lee had a near fall at one stage hitting a brainbuster. The two did some near falls down the wire.

Dijak trapped Lee in a desk chair with a broom and tried a moonsault from the top to the outside, but Tony D’Angelo and Stacks pushed Lee out of the way. Lee got Dijak back in the ring to deliver a series of kicks and win.

Lee originally won the title at Halloween Havoc on October 22, 2022.


