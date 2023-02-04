📺 WATCH: Charlotte Flair Opens WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2023

Tonight's WWE NXT Vengeance Day takes place from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, marking the first major NXT event to be held in North Carolina and the second Vengeance event held at this venue after the 2006 event which was a RAW branded event.
Setting the tone for the event was an intro by the Queen herself, former NXT Women's Champion Charlotte Flair.
The WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion isn't wrestling on the show but she delivered the opening montage of the show, introducing the competitors and the storylines to audiences.
#SmackDown Women's Champion @MsCharlotteWWE sets the stage for NXT #VengeanceDay— WWE (@WWE) February 4, 2023
