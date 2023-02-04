📸 PHOTO: Check Out Tonight's Unique WWE NXT Vengeance Day Stage

Tonight's WWE NXT Vengeance Day takes place from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, marking the first major NXT event to be held in North Carolina and the second Vengeance event held at this venue after the 2006 event which was a RAW branded event.

Tonight's event features a rather unique set, which is not something WWE doesn't do often for pay-per-views, check out the stage below:

Stage set up for Vengeance Day #VengeanceDay pic.twitter.com/8ldDEjTWzw — Roman Reigns SZN 💥 (@reigns_era) February 4, 2023

Follow WNS co-founder, Ben Kerin on Twitter and Instagram.

Let us know what you think of the stage in the comments below...