WWE Makes Major Policy Change For NXT Talent

WWE has made a major policy change for their NXT talent.

Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com revealed on Twitter tonight that WWE NXT "is going to allow talent to work select indies going forward." He followed up noting it's "a pretty big deal."

Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling announced they working with NXT talent at ROW shows, with NXT’s Ivy Nile set to work an event on February 11, 2023.

“Reality of Wrestling is taking the roster to the NEXT Level! We are proud to announce that we’ll be working with NXT to bring our fans incredible matchups they can’t see anywhere else. Don’t miss the chance to see NXT’s Ivy Nile in action on Sat, Feb 11th in Texas City.”

