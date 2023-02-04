Booker T Pays Tribute To Lanny Poffo

During his Hall of Fame podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has given his own thoughts on the late Lanny Poffo who died recently aged 68. He said:

“I want to pay my respects to Lanny Poffo. Lanny Poffo passed away at the age of 68. The Genius character in the WWE. I was just with Lanny Poffo no more than three weeks to a month ago. We were filming some stuff in Connecticut for WWE Treasures and he seemed perfectly fine.”

“That’s the thing man. You just don’t know when your date is gonna come, when that time is gonna come. You just don’t know. But I just want to say condolences to the family. My heart goes out to you guys because I know that was something that was totally not expected. I just saw him. So my heart goes out to the family.”