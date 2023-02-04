WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

■ ROYAL RUMBLE '23 FALLOUT! ■

 

Final Card For Tonight's WWE NXT Vengeance Day

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 04, 2023

Final Card For Tonight's WWE NXT Vengeance Day

WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2023 will take place tonight at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. Below is the final card:

NXT Championship Steel Cage Match
Bron Breakker (c) vs. Grayson Waller

NXT Women's Championship Match
Roxanne Perez (c) vs. Gigi Dolin vs. Jacy Jayne

NXT North American Championship Match
Wes Lee (c) vs. Dijak

NXT Tag Team Championship Match
New Day (c) vs. Gallus (Mark Coffey and Wolfgang) vs. Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince and Kit Wilson) vs. Andre Chase & Duke Hudson

2-Out-3 Falls Match
Apollo Crews vs. Carmelo Hayes

NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship Match
Katana Chance & Kayden Carter (c) vs. Kiana James & Fallon Henley


Tags: #wwe #nxt #vengeance day

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/80506/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer