Final Card For Tonight's WWE NXT Vengeance Day

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 04, 2023

WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2023 will take place tonight at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. Below is the final card:

NXT Championship Steel Cage Match

Bron Breakker (c) vs. Grayson Waller

NXT Women's Championship Match

Roxanne Perez (c) vs. Gigi Dolin vs. Jacy Jayne

NXT North American Championship Match

Wes Lee (c) vs. Dijak

NXT Tag Team Championship Match

New Day (c) vs. Gallus (Mark Coffey and Wolfgang) vs. Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince and Kit Wilson) vs. Andre Chase & Duke Hudson

2-Out-3 Falls Match

Apollo Crews vs. Carmelo Hayes

NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship Match

Katana Chance & Kayden Carter (c) vs. Kiana James & Fallon Henley