Final Card For Tonight's WWE NXT Vengeance Day

WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2023 will take place tonight at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. Below is the final card:
NXT Championship Steel Cage Match
Bron Breakker (c) vs. Grayson Waller
NXT Women's Championship Match
Roxanne Perez (c) vs. Gigi Dolin vs. Jacy Jayne
NXT North American Championship Match
Wes Lee (c) vs. Dijak
NXT Tag Team Championship Match
New Day (c) vs. Gallus (Mark Coffey and Wolfgang) vs. Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince and Kit Wilson) vs. Andre Chase & Duke Hudson
2-Out-3 Falls Match
Apollo Crews vs. Carmelo Hayes
NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship Match
Katana Chance & Kayden Carter (c) vs. Kiana James & Fallon Henley
