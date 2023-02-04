WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Road Dogg Has High Hopes For Judgment Day Star

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 04, 2023

Road Dogg Has High Hopes For Judgment Day Star

During his Oh You Didn’t Know podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg discussed why he is impressed with Damian Priest and his future:

 

“I’ll tell you who’s really impressed me the most lately is Damian Priest. He has come so far. You can say what you want about Dom Mysterio. He’s got the most heat than anybody in the company right now. I see the live events and read the reports, so I know.”

“He’s actually coming into his own and the in-ring stuff too, and really hanging out with the right crowd, that’s for dang sure, and doing the right things. Think about the people that Damian Priest is surrounded by, Finn Balor, Rhea, Dom, he’s even in that group stepping out and shining. I predict he’ll be a Universal Champion one day. I do believe that and I believe he could carry it.”

News On Confirmed and Rumored WWE WrestleMania 39 Matches

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has revealed a number of matches considered "locked in" for WrestleMania 39, although it should be no [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Feb 03, 2023 02:36PM


