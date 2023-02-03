News On Confirmed and Rumored WWE WrestleMania 39 Matches

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has revealed a number of matches considered "locked in" for WrestleMania 39, although it should be noted plans for WrestleMania are constantly changing and a lot can happen between now and April. Below are the rumored matches:

- Roman Reigns defending the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes.

- Charlotte Flair defending the Smackdown Women’s Championship against Rhea Ripley.

- Bianca Belair defending the Raw Women’s Championship against the winner of the Women’s Elimination Chamber match on February 18th.

- Austin Theory facing John Cena in a match that could be for the US Title.

- Dakota Kai & IYO SKY defending the Women’s Tag Team Titles against Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler, which we covered previously.

Coming out of the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, the following matches have been teased as well:

- Logan Paul vs. Seth Rollins. Logan eliminated Rolins from the Royal Rumble match and on the following Raw, Rollins dismissed a question about Paul.

- Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio in a father-son match.

- The Usos facing Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens, which would probably be for the Smackdown Tag Team Titles since WWE have had The Usos defending those titles separately.