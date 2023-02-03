WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
News On Confirmed and Rumored WWE WrestleMania 39 Matches

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 03, 2023

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has revealed a number of matches considered "locked in" for WrestleMania 39, although it should be noted plans for WrestleMania are constantly changing and a lot can happen between now and April. Below are the rumored matches:

- Roman Reigns defending the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes.

- Charlotte Flair defending the Smackdown Women’s Championship against Rhea Ripley.

- Bianca Belair defending the Raw Women’s Championship against the winner of the Women’s Elimination Chamber match on February 18th.

- Austin Theory facing John Cena in a match that could be for the US Title.

- Dakota Kai & IYO SKY defending the Women’s Tag Team Titles against Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler, which we covered previously.

Coming out of the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, the following matches have been teased as well:

- Logan Paul vs. Seth Rollins. Logan eliminated Rolins from the Royal Rumble match and on the following Raw, Rollins dismissed a question about Paul.

- Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio in a father-son match.

- The Usos facing Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens, which would probably be for the Smackdown Tag Team Titles since WWE have had The Usos defending those titles separately.


