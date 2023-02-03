Matt Hardy On Why "Broken" Gimmick Returned For Being The Elite

During the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Hardy spoke about the brief appearance of his Broken Matt character on Being The Elite.

“A few weeks ago on BTE, people saw Broken Matt for a second. The mentality behind that clip was that was in my mind. You see me being buddy-buddy with Ethan Page, I look in the mirror for a second. He really threatened to fire Isiah, he was really having a terrible attitude towards Isiah. You can tell that it hurt Matt Hardy, when he went to the bathroom and he was on his own. It was a little bit of a look into my mind and my soul, and kind of where I’m at. You can see that I was very frustrated with having to go along with this with Ethan Page, that might help you read the story a little bit and where I’m at in actuality. But I was almost so frustrated with having to roll with Ethan Page’s punches that you can see Broken Matt was starting to appear. Not only am I old and beat up and 31 years deep and broken physically, I was also broken emotionally and mentally. I think if you see Broken Matt Hardy again, which I think there’s a great opportunity you do, it’s gonna be a very different version. It’s gonna be much more based in reality and just a guy who is broken physically, mentally, and emotionally, a lot of it because of Ethan Page."