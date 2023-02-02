WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Reportedly Considering A Streaming Service With Major Broadcaster

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 02, 2023

AEW Reportedly Considering A Streaming Service With Major Broadcaster

During an article on AEW President Tony Khan which appeared on Bloomberg, Kim Bhasin wrote:

“In March, Khan acquired the small but respected pro wrestling company Ring of Honor from Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. for an undisclosed sum, adding a new crop of wrestlers, some intellectual property and an extensive video library.

“AEW is also considering starting a streaming service, likely through a deal with its broadcast partner, Warner Bros. Discovery Inc., according to a person familiar with management’s thinking, who asked not to be named.

“Last year, AEW broke $100 million in annual revenue for the first time, the person says.”

Source: Bloomberg
