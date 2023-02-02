Batista Believes Triple H Being In Charge Is The Best Thing For WWE

Batista recently spoke with Comicbook.com about the new direction of WWE under Triple H. The former WWE Champion believes Triple H is the best man for the job.

On Triple H leading the company:

"I think this is the best thing for the company. It really is. It’s a personal thing with me because I know Triple H. I know how well he knows this business. I know how much he loves this business. As far as this business goes, he’s the smartest guy I’ve ever met in my life."

On how Triple H helped him:

"He made me who I was. He was responsible for my career. I’ve never been ashamed to say that. I think that he is so dedicated to this product and just wants the best for it. I think he’s absolutely the right person. I’ve never met anyone else who thinks the way he does, as far as wrestling goes."