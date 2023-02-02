WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
The Godfather Is Ready To Say Sorry To His Former Tag Partner

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 02, 2023

The Godfather Is Ready To Say Sorry To His Former Tag Partner

During an interview with The Universal Wrestling Podcast, Charles Wright better known as The Godfather in WWE admitted he treated Stevie Richards poorly when The Godfather became The Goodfather in the stable Right To Censor, which Wright didn't enjoy being a part of. Wright hopes one day to apologize to Richards. He said:

"One day I’m going to apologize to him for the way that I treated him when I see him. I was kind of a bully to him because I kind of blamed him for me becoming The Goodfather when it was not his fault at all. But I couldn’t blame Vince, but I was kind of a d**khead to him."

Source: ewrestlingnews.com
Tags: #wwe #the godfather #the goodfather #charles wright #right to censor #stevie richards

